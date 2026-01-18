Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) versus VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) and VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Risk & Volatility
Fluent has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VaporBrands International has a beta of 4.68, indicating that its stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Fluent and VaporBrands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fluent
|-12.47%
|-109.15%
|-29.76%
|VaporBrands International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fluent
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|VaporBrands International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fluent presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.54%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than VaporBrands International.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Fluent and VaporBrands International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fluent
|$212.35 million
|0.41
|-$29.28 million
|($1.15)
|-2.57
|VaporBrands International
|$90,000.00
|57.45
|-$1.02 million
|N/A
|N/A
VaporBrands International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
23.3% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.0% of VaporBrands International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
VaporBrands International beats Fluent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to various consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and life sciences, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
About VaporBrands International
VaporBrands International Inc. operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.
