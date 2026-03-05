One Health Group (LON:OHGR) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

One Health Group (LON:OHGR – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.10 and last traded at GBX 251.10. Approximately 10,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.

One Health Group Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.48.

One Health Group (LON:OHGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX 6.89 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other One Health Group news, insider Adam Rawlinson Binns bought 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,457 shares of company stock valued at $998,368. Insiders own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

One Health engages 80 NHS Consultants (excluding anaesthetists) who sub-specialise in the various surgeries offered by the Company, through a growing network of community-based outreach clinics and surgical operating locations. One Health continues to deliver strong growth and, in the year, to March 2025 provided much needed care to 17,020 new patients, through over 42,000 consultations and over 7,000 surgical procedures. One Health deploys surgeons and anaesthetists that are mostly employed by the NHS, on a subcontracted basis.

