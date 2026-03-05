EGH Acquisition (NASDAQ:EGHA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of EGH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EGHA – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.19. 36,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 56,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on EGH Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EGH Acquisition has an average rating of “Sell”.

EGH Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

Institutional Trading of EGH Acquisition

EGH Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of EGH Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EGH Acquisition by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EGH Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in EGH Acquisition by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 253,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,146 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EGH Acquisition by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

EGH Acquisition (NASDAQ: EGHA) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify, acquire and combine with one or more businesses. As a blank?check vehicle, the company’s primary business activity is to raise capital through an initial public offering and to seek qualifying target companies for a business combination that would result in the target becoming a publicly listed entity.

Like other SPACs, EGH Acquisition typically holds the proceeds of its offering in trust while it evaluates potential targets and transaction structures.

Further Reading

