West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Up 35.3% – Still a Buy?

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) shares rose 35.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 273,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 112,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Positive Sentiment: Intraday volume and price strength — trading volume today was ~273,638 shares, well above the ~112,900 average, coinciding with a price uptick that suggests fresh buying interest or speculative demand. MarketBeat: WHY trading note

Intraday volume and price strength — trading volume today was ~273,638 shares, well above the ~112,900 average, coinciding with a price uptick that suggests fresh buying interest or speculative demand. Neutral Sentiment: Technical context — the stock is near its 50-day (C$0.39) and 200-day (C$0.41) moving averages, indicating current price sits around recent trend levels and may attract technical traders.

Technical context — the stock is near its 50-day (C$0.39) and 200-day (C$0.41) moving averages, indicating current price sits around recent trend levels and may attract technical traders. Neutral Sentiment: Small-cap profile and beta — market capitalization is ~C$53.4M and beta ~1.08, meaning the shares can move quickly on news but generally track market direction.

Small-cap profile and beta — market capitalization is ~C$53.4M and beta ~1.08, meaning the shares can move quickly on news but generally track market direction. Negative Sentiment: Weak liquidity metrics — very low current ratio (0.03) and quick ratio (0.26) point to limited near-term liquidity, raising operational risk.

Weak liquidity metrics — very low current ratio (0.03) and quick ratio (0.26) point to limited near-term liquidity, raising operational risk. Negative Sentiment: Capital structure and profitability concerns — a negative debt-to-equity figure (-87.98) and a negative P/E reflect financial strain and ongoing losses, which increases downside risk if sentiment reverses.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.56 price target on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.56.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

