Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:MEHA – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.2040 and last traded at $0.2099. Approximately 306,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,002,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Functional Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Our company operates in the nutraceutical supplement industry. We are a manufacturer and distributor of supplements in categories such as pain, energy, prenatal, general health, bone and joint, gastro, immunity, cardiac, detox, mental clarity & focus, sleep, prenatal and urinary. Our end markets focus on end-consumers through different channels that include pharmacies, US wholesalers, international distributors and direct-to-consumers sales. Our products are sold over the counter, and consumers do not need a prescription to purchase our products.

