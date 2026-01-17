Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Short Interest Down 29.9% in December

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 77,163 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 110,077 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 151,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 277,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

