SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. 1,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.
The SPDR SSgA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCN was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
