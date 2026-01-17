SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. 1,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

Get SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:MYCN Free Report ) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 46.21% of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCN was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.