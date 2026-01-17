abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Short Interest Update

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 81,150 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 133,613 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,025 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,025 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 953.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 77.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 138,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,238 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,947,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 206,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

GLTR stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.44. The company had a trading volume of 163,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,712. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $240.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.25.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks the spot prices of a basket of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, less trust expenses. GLTR was launched on Oct 22, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.