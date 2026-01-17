Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,731 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 25,479 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLEE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.73. 193,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,773. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08.

The Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (FLEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. FLEE was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

