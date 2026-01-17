iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.9640. Approximately 1,236 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.8389.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity. Exposure is evenly distributed across constituent countries. BEMB was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

