Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.58. 44,687,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 47,194,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.