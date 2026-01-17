Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.58. 44,687,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 47,194,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Get Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTD. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,336,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,294 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth $104,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.