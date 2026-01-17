SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 80,540 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the December 15th total of 51,559 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 47,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,090. The company has a market cap of $823.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $42.80.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation.

