Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 359.50 and last traded at GBX 353.10. Approximately 197,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 502,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Down 0.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £404.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 426.85.

In related news, insider William Berman purchased 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 per share, with a total value of £49,697.97. Corporate insiders own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

