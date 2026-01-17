TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.2960. 9,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 20,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Get TrueShares Active Yield ETF alerts:

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%.

About TrueShares Active Yield ETF

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.