iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 134,644 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 244,521 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IBDW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 347,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

