Bgin Blockchain (NASDAQ:BGIN) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Bgin Blockchain Limited (NASDAQ:BGIN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.28. 12,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 41,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGIN shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Bgin Blockchain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bgin Blockchain to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Through our operating subsidiaries, we are a digital asset technology company based in Singapore, Hong Kong and the U.S. with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies. We were established as a cryptocurrency mining business in 2019. Given our limited financial resources at the time, we decided to focus on selected alternative cryptocurrencies as it was more cost effective. We leveraged our in-house technical expertise to design the software and the chips that could efficiently mine different types of cryptocurrencies that we focused on.

