iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in December

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 239,200 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 382,043 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 425,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $755.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

