Argent Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ABIG) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Argent Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ABIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.60. 2,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Argent Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argent Large Cap ETF

Argent Large Cap ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Argent Large Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argent Large Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:ABIG Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Argent Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Argent Large Cap ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in approximately 30 to 35 large-cap U.S. companies. The fund focuses on “Enduring Businesses” with durable competitive advantages, consistent cash flow growth, and management teams with proven track records of value creation.

