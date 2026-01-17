Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.46 and traded as high as $235.82. Eagle Materials shares last traded at $231.1880, with a volume of 418,017 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.20.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 19.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

In other news, Director David E. Rush bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,317.84. The trade was a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,421.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

