Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj is a Finland-based telecommunications and digital services company headquartered in Espoo. As one of the leading service providers in the Nordic region, Elisa offers a broad range of connectivity solutions, combining mobile and fixed-line communications with high-speed broadband networks. The company serves both consumer and business segments, focusing on reliable, secure and user-friendly services.

At its core, Elisa delivers mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband and IPTV, along with managed ICT solutions.

