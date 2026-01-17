Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,076 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the December 15th total of 8,854 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,677 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,677 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
BWG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,723. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in global fixed income securities, including non-investment grade bonds, emerging market debt and high-yield corporate obligations. It may also allocate to convertible securities, preferred stocks, dividend-paying equities and other income-producing assets to enhance overall yield.
The fund employs leverage to potentially increase its income-generating capacity and is designed to deliver monthly distributions to shareholders.
