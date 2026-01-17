Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,076 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the December 15th total of 8,854 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,677 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,677 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,723. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in global fixed income securities, including non-investment grade bonds, emerging market debt and high-yield corporate obligations. It may also allocate to convertible securities, preferred stocks, dividend-paying equities and other income-producing assets to enhance overall yield.

The fund employs leverage to potentially increase its income-generating capacity and is designed to deliver monthly distributions to shareholders.

