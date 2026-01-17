SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,853 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 2,214 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA LQIG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,730. SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.09 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16.
SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
