BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 54,624 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the December 15th total of 30,636 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,947 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. 31,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,741. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $42.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term total return through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the trust invests primarily in the equity securities of domestic and international issuers engaged in the health sciences sector. The portfolio typically includes common stocks, corporate bonds and convertible securities of companies involved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare services.

