SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 455,889 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 263,430 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 565,470 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 565,470 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 943.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 194,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,089. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.