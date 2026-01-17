Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Down 19.5% – Time to Sell?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 19.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 941.50 and last traded at GBX 941.50. 3,357,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,072,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNLM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,817 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,390.25.

The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,110.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

In related news, insider Karen Witts acquired 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,104 per share, for a total transaction of £119,121.60. Also, insider Daniel Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £46,520. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,790 shares of company stock worth $20,056,160 and sold 61,854 shares worth $70,913,541. Corporate insiders own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

