Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Time to Sell?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 and last traded at GBX 7.02. Approximately 74,419,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 18,625,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85.

Pantheon Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pantheon Resources this week:

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Exploration/drill success or positive resource update could materially re-rate the stock if it increases recoverable volumes or shortens development timelines.

Exploration/drill success or positive resource update could materially re-rate the stock if it increases recoverable volumes or shortens development timelines. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated intraday volume with a small absolute price move — indicates heightened interest but not a clear directional catalyst; check company announcements or broker notes for the reason behind the volume.

Elevated intraday volume with a small absolute price move — indicates heightened interest but not a clear directional catalyst; check company announcements or broker notes for the reason behind the volume. Neutral Sentiment: Movements in oil & gas prices and macro risk appetite will influence sentiment for small E&P names like PANR, but these are indirect drivers.

Movements in oil & gas prices and macro risk appetite will influence sentiment for small E&P names like PANR, but these are indirect drivers. Negative Sentiment: High reported debt-to-equity and the need for capital (common in exploration companies) raise the risk of dilution or expensive financing, which would likely pressure the share price.

High reported debt-to-equity and the need for capital (common in exploration companies) raise the risk of dilution or expensive financing, which would likely pressure the share price. Negative Sentiment: Trading well below the 50/200?day averages and close to the 12?month low signals technical weakness; continued absence of positive operational news could keep the stock depressed.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £94.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

About Pantheon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.