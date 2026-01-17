Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading Down 19.5% – What’s Next?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) dropped 19.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 941.50 and last traded at GBX 941.50. Approximately 3,357,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,072,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170.

Key Headlines Impacting Dunelm Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Dunelm Group this week:

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on Dunelm, providing some support from a retail broker and cushioning the sell?off. Shore Capital Reaffirmation

Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on Dunelm, providing some support from a retail broker and cushioning the sell?off. Neutral Sentiment: Berenberg trimmed its price target from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 but kept a “buy” rating — a mild downgrade in expected upside that tempers investor enthusiasm without changing the positive recommendation. Berenberg Target Cut

Berenberg trimmed its price target from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 but kept a “buy” rating — a mild downgrade in expected upside that tempers investor enthusiasm without changing the positive recommendation. Negative Sentiment: Reporting and market reaction: coverage notes Dunelm shares “tumbled” after management flagged that festive demand weakened and Q2 sales growth slowed, with full?year profit now expected at the low end of prior guidance — this operational update is the core reason for the downward pressure. Investors Chronicle: Festive Demand Hit

Reporting and market reaction: coverage notes Dunelm shares “tumbled” after management flagged that festive demand weakened and Q2 sales growth slowed, with full?year profit now expected at the low end of prior guidance — this operational update is the core reason for the downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction piece reporting a steep intraday decline (about 19.5% in one report), reflecting investor selling after the trading statement and amplifying volatility. American Banking News: Trading Down

Market reaction piece reporting a steep intraday decline (about 19.5% in one report), reflecting investor selling after the trading statement and amplifying volatility. Negative Sentiment: Earnings/forecast coverage: a detailed note warns Q2 sales growth slowed and reiterates the warning that full?year profit will sit at the low end of expectations — this is the fundamental catalyst for the sell?off. Investing.com: Q2 Sales Slow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,817 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,390.25.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,138.85.

Insider Transactions at Dunelm Group

In related news, insider Luisa Wright sold 2,257 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,121, for a total value of £25,300.97. Also, insider Daniel Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £46,520. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,160 and have sold 61,854 shares valued at $70,913,541. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.