World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW) Short Interest Update

World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,221 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 24,740 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAW. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of World Equity ETF by 44,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of World Equity ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in World Equity ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in World Equity ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in World Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. 102,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,483. World Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55.

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

