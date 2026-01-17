USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 288428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TDAY. Weiss Ratings raised USA Today from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on USA Today from $4.30 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut USA Today from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

USA Today Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $879.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.58 million. USA Today had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of USA Today

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Today during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in USA Today in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in USA Today during the fourth quarter valued at $9,270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in USA Today by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,898,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,152 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in USA Today by 111.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 488,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

USA Today Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc (NYSE: GCI) is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

