Short Interest in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Expands By 44.4%

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 935,524 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 648,050 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,842,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,174. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,697.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 149,472 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 414.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

