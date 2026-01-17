Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Short Interest Up 44.8% in December

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 191,665 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 132,368 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,111,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,644 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,198,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,200 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,336,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,976,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,479,000 after purchasing an additional 137,471 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.46. 482,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,354. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.