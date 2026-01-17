Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

Longview Advantage ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Longview Advantage ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.3565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longview Advantage ETF

About Longview Advantage ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Advantage ETF stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Longview Advantage ETF ( NASDAQ:EBI Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Longview Advantage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Longview Advantage ETF (EBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US companies selected for their high profitability-to-value ratio. EBI was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Longview.

