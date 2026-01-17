Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.
Longview Advantage ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07.
Longview Advantage ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.3565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longview Advantage ETF
About Longview Advantage ETF
The Longview Advantage ETF (EBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US companies selected for their high profitability-to-value ratio. EBI was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Longview.
