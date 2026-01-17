Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,675 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 7,895 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,103 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,103 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,838. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Get Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.35% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.