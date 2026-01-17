Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $304.18 and last traded at $302.2670, with a volume of 473492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.99.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.52.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices News Summary

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $14,328,561. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.