Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $304.18 and last traded at $302.2670, with a volume of 473492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.99.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analog Devices News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded ADI from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $340 (from $265), signaling stronger buy-side conviction that the stock can rally further. Wells Fargo upgrade / The Fly
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $330 and reiterated a “buy” stance, adding top-down analyst support for the stock’s near-term upside. Stifel price target raise / The Fly
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp remains constructive — issuing an “Overweight” rating, a $375 target and above-consensus multi-year EPS forecasts (FY26/27 and quarterly cadence) that imply stronger earnings growth expectations. That helps justify higher multiples. KeyCorp coverage / MarketBeat ADI page
- Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive: ADI beat EPS and revenue in its latest quarter with healthy year-over-year revenue growth, underpinning margin and cash-flow confidence. Earnings recap / MarketBeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Market structure: ADI is trading with above-average volume and near its 52?week high, which amplifies momentum but also raises short-term volatility risk for traders. Trading note / Zacks
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Ray Stata reported a 3,125-share sale (Jan. 13) and other small insider disposals were disclosed; while modest relative to total holdings, such sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors. Ray Stata Form 4 / SEC
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation & payout risks: ADI trades at a high P/E and carries an elevated dividend payout ratio (~87%), which could constrict upside if earnings growth slows or capital-return visibility weakens. Valuation note / Yahoo Finance
- Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sale reported: an SVP disclosed a roughly $150k sale, reinforcing the insider-selling narrative (smaller scale but notable to some investors). SVP sale / AmericanBankingNews
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.00.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.
The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.
