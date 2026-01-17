Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,595 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 67,548 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIG. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 67,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVIG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 286,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

