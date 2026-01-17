National Steel Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SID)

National Steel Company (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 call options.
National Steel Stock Down 5.5%
NYSE SID traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 5,425,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,120. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.67. National Steel has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.
National Steel (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). National Steel had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Steel will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of National Steel
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SID. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of National Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised National Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on National Steel from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Steel has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.40.
About National Steel
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.
