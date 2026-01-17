Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,093,787 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 6,256,042 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.2 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPF remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS: NDGPF) is a Hong Kong?based paperboard manufacturing company principally engaged in the production of containerboard and packaging products. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes linerboard, corrugating medium, coated duplex board and testliner, which serve a wide range of end markets spanning e-commerce, consumer goods, industrial packaging and food service. The company also operates complementary businesses in waste paper procurement and paper recycling, integrating raw material sourcing with production to support sustainable manufacturing practices.

Since its founding in 1995, Nine Dragons Paper has developed a multi-regional manufacturing footprint, operating multiple production facilities throughout mainland China and Vietnam.

