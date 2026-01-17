Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $43.4780. 47,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 781,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNTH shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%.The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $4,158,442.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,560. This trade represents a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,175. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

