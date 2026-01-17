ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Trading 8.4% Higher – What’s Next?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.6870. Approximately 1,708,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,853,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPI. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a negative net margin of 1,259.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Equities analysts expect that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASP Isotopes news, Chairman Paul Elliot Mann sold 162,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $932,379.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 7,759,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,343.50. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $52,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,546,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,586,781. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,591 shares of company stock worth $3,233,245. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

