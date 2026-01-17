Marianne Lake Sells 3,908 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:VYLD) Stock

Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) CEO Marianne Lake sold 3,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.78, for a total transaction of $1,222,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,857,327.30. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.