Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.43 and last traded at $101.56, with a volume of 21100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research raised Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Research analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9979 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 230,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 211.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Coca?Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca?Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca?Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

