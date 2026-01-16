ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH) Short Interest Update

ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,041 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 40,850 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZKH Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZKH Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZKH Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group

ZKH Group Stock Down 0.7%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZKH. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ZKH Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZKH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 39,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ZKH Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $567.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.