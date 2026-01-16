First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.23 and last traded at $89.08, with a volume of 32667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.37.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.5233 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
