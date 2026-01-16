First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.23 and last traded at $89.08, with a volume of 32667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.37.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.5233 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.