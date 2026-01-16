Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Up 30.6% – Should You Buy?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 30.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 3,920,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,904,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Scandium Canada News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Scandium Canada this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CIRO lifted the trading suspension, allowing normal trading to resume; that clearance reduced an immediate regulatory overhang and helped restore liquidity and price discovery. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption – SCD
- Positive Sentiment: Scandium Canada publicly confirmed there is no undisclosed material information behind the recent trading surge, which reduces the risk of surprise news and addresses market speculation. Scandium Canada Ltd. Confirms No Undisclosed Material Information
- Neutral Sentiment: Initial CIRO trading-halt notices flagged unusual volume/activity and triggered the temporary suspension — a procedural/regulatory action that often precedes clarification rather than signalling corporate news. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt – SCD
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted a sudden trading surge; outlets reiterated the company’s statement that no undisclosed news exists, framing today’s price action as momentum/speculative trading rather than fundamentals-driven movement. Scandium Canada Says No Undisclosed News Behind Share Trading Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Broader coverage (The Globe and Mail) cautioned that scandium-focused juniors carry high project and market risks — a reminder that, absent concrete resource, offtake or financing news, valuation remains speculative and price is vulnerable to reversals. Several Canadian stocks have projects involving this rare earth metal. Here’s why risks are high
Scandium Canada Trading Up 13.6%
The company has a market capitalization of C$83.69 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.
Scandium Canada Company Profile
Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.
