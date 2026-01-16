First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Up 54.5% in December

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 76,217 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 49,318 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,547 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,547 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Capital by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in First Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $166.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.29%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

