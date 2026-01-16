Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.13 and last traded at $108.5240. 242,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 653,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $258,860.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,336.96. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $309,065.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,430.80. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 943,266 shares of company stock valued at $91,118,858 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 54.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,171,000 after purchasing an additional 159,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 149,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

