Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Smiths Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $33.7550, with a volume of 162018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.5130.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Smiths Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Smiths Group plc, headquartered in London, is a diversified engineering firm with roots dating back to 1851. Over its long history, the company has evolved from a manufacturer of timepieces into a provider of critical components and systems for industries ranging from energy and natural resources to healthcare and security. Smiths Group is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter under the symbol SMGZY.

The company operates through four principal divisions.

