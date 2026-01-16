Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 97.5% in December

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,784,374 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 3,434,920 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,402,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,402,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.7%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $26.56. 2,030,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,017. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $358.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.55 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 109.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 319.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Blackstone Credit, the credit-oriented business of Blackstone Inc Launched in May 2020, BXSL seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund raises capital from institutional and retail investors and deploys it into a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans and other credit instruments.

The fund’s principal investment focus is on first-lien senior secured loans and unitranche debt extended to middle-market companies across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.