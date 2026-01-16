Short Interest in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET) Drops By 58.8%

VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,214 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 19,950 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Green Metals ETF stock. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Smart Portfolios LLC owned 1.01% of VanEck Green Metals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:GMET traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. 17,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition. GMET was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

