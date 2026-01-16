Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 8.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was up 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 10,402,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,269,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 8.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,083,660.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,794.96. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $10,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,443.60. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,798,201 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,241. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.